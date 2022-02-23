Norfolk Southern Says Insurer Owes $20M For HQ Damage

By Ben Zigterman (February 23, 2022, 5:51 PM EST) -- Railroad company Norfolk Southern said in a new federal lawsuit that it purchased extra coverage from Hartford Fire Insurance Co. that should cover the nearly $20 million in repairs its new headquarters in Atlanta may need after drilled piers in the foundation moved down several inches. A worker sweeps a sidewalk outside the construction site for Norfolk Southern's new corporate headquarters in 2019 in Atlanta. Last week, the railroad company sued Hartford Fire Insurance Co., claiming an earth movement provision should cover repairs to the building's structural elements. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Norfolk Southern said the repairs should be covered by the earth...

