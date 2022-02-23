Fired Boston Sports Network Exec Denies Stealing $575K

By Chris Villani (February 23, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- A former executive at the sports network that broadcasts Boston Red Sox and Bruins games argued Tuesday that the company knew about and approved an "unorthodox" invoicing arrangement that led to civil and criminal charges alleging he stole $575,000. Ariel Legassa, 49, laid out his defense to both a civil suit filed by the New England Sports Network in January and parallel federal criminal charges levied against him earlier this month. In a motion seeking to free up bank accounts held by Legassa and his wife Nilda, Legassa claimed that NESN was aware that he was using a company with a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS