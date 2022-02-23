DOL Says Ga. Hotel Managers Worked 24/7 For $600 Monthly

By Rosie Manins (February 23, 2022, 3:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has sued four north Georgia hotels and their owner in federal court, claiming the hotel managers were paid a flat rate of $600 a month despite being required to live on-site and work around-the-clock. Labor Secretary Martin Walsh claimed in his suit, filed Tuesday in the Northern District of Georgia, that Ashvin Patel and his four budget hotels in Helen, Georgia, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by, among other things, effectively paying the managers less than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. The managers at Americas Best Value Inn, Hofbrau Riverfront Hotel, Budgetel...

