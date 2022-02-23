2nd Circ. Axes Forced-Labor Charges For Ex-Diplomat

By Grace Dixon (February 23, 2022, 4:23 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit vacated three forced-labor convictions for the president of a Chinese construction company on Wednesday after finding that inadmissible evidence and testimony may have clouded the jury's decision, while upholding concurrent visa fraud and alien smuggling convictions. A three-judge panel unanimously found that the lower court erred in allowing the federal government to introduce "sensational" and "disturbing" evidence of uncharged criminal activity, permitting an expert to editorialize when testifying on forced labor and human trafficking operations and barring relevant testimony about one witness' reliability. But the panel stopped short of reversing the district court's denial of former Chinese diplomat...

