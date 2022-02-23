Ill. Atty Allegedly Hid Conflicts While Advising Benefit Fund

By Lauraann Wood (February 23, 2022, 9:32 PM EST) -- An employee benefit fund's administrator filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday claiming an Illinois firm and one of its former attorneys breached their fiduciary duties by failing to disclose a conflict of interest with a trustee and recommending unlawful transactions that triggered a federal investigation. Plaintiff Henry Sledz, the administrator of the United Employee Benefit Fund, alleged that Robbins DiMonte Ltd. — previously called Robbins Salomon & Patt — and former employee L. Steven Platt violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by providing legal services to the fund without disclosing that they were also representing former trustee and service provider Herbert...

