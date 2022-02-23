AIG Hit With Suit Over Travel Insurance Premiums

By Joyce Hanson (February 23, 2022, 8:38 PM EST) -- Travel insurance policyholders have hit AIG and a subsidiary with a proposed class action in New York federal court accusing the insurers of overcharging them for bundled pre-departure and post-departure coverage, saying the providers don't return the unearned portion of premiums on canceled trips. Named plaintiff Nicholas Seibel lodged the suit Wednesday against American International Group Inc. and one of AIG's general insurance company subsidiaries, National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, seeking reimbursement for himself and other travel insurance policyholders who claim they were improperly charged lump-sum premiums that offer no distinction between pre-departure and post-departure coverages. Seibel said the...

