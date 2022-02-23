Ukrainian Websites Attacked As New Malware Said To Spread

By Ben Kochman (February 23, 2022, 9:36 PM EST) -- Ukrainian government websites were hit Wednesday with what a local official called a distributed denial-of-service attack, while cybersecurity companies reported detecting a more dangerous form of malware on computer networks within the country. Websites for Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cabinet of Ministers and its parliament all saw service disruptions after an attack that began at around 4 p.m local time Tuesday, said Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's minister of digital transformation, on an account on the social media platform Telegram. The sites were believed to have been hit with a "mass DDoS attack," Federov said, referring to a type of cyberattack in which...

