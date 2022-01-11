US Warns Of Russian Cyberattacks On Critical Infrastructure

By Ben Kochman (January 11, 2022, 7:56 PM EST) -- U.S. cybersecurity officials on Tuesday warned critical infrastructure operators to watch out for cyberattacks from Russian state-sponsored hackers, a day after U.S. and Russian leaders met to discuss Russia's buildup of troops near Ukraine. In a joint alert, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation and National Security Agency shared a list of common tactics that Russia-backed attackers have allegedly used in recent years to breach a range of targets, including in a June 2017 cyberattack that paralyzed part of Ukraine's banking and electricity sectors, and previous attacks in 2015 and 2016 that disrupted Ukraine's power grid....

