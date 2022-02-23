Ex-Judge Can't Get Obstruction Retrial Over Phone Evidence

By Ivan Moreno (February 23, 2022, 9:12 PM EST) -- A former New York State Supreme Court judge convicted of obstructing an investigation into a credit union lost her retrial bid Wednesday after failing to show that the court abused its discretion by allowing prosecutors to use texts and emails between her and the lender's now-incarcerated CEO. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said Sylvia Ash's request "is without merit." "She has not even demonstrated that any of the evidentiary rulings presented a particularly difficult question," Judge Kaplan wrote in a one-page order. Jurors convicted Ash in December of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstructing justice, and making false statements during an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS