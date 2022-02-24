Feds Say Contractor Had Safety Duty In $3M Negligence Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (February 24, 2022, 5:51 PM EST) -- The federal government urged an Illinois district court to dismiss negligence claims from the insurers for a U.S. Postal Service contractor whose truck was involved in injuries suffered by an employee, saying the contractor was responsible for ensuring safety. The claims arose from a March 2011 incident in which a truck strap became hooked to the seat of a postal service worker's forklift and pinned her while she was loading mail into the truck. The U.S. denied it was responsible for the incident, saying that both federal and contractor personnel helped with loading trucks under USPS' contract with Hartwig Transit Inc. but that...

