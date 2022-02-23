Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chicken Execs Ruthlessly Cheated Food Chains, Jury Hears

By Cara Salvatore (February 23, 2022, 10:52 PM EST) -- An array of chicken industry executives for years worked as a "united front against their customers" to yank up prices in concert, federal prosecutors told a Colorado federal jury Wednesday at the beginning of a price-fixing retrial.

Executives and key salespeople for Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, Claxton, Koch Foods and George's were in close contact during bidding cycles for lucrative contracts from Kentucky Fried Chicken, Chick-Fil-A, Boston Market, and more, U.S. Department of Justice antitrust prosecutor Michael Koenig told a jury in downtown Denver as opening arguments began Wednesday afternoon. It's the industry execs' second go-round in the case after a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!