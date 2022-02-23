Chicken Execs Ruthlessly Cheated Food Chains, Jury Hears

By Cara Salvatore (February 23, 2022, 10:52 PM EST) -- An array of chicken industry executives for years worked as a "united front against their customers" to yank up prices in concert, federal prosecutors told a Colorado federal jury Wednesday at the beginning of a price-fixing retrial. Executives and key salespeople for Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, Claxton, Koch Foods and George's were in close contact during bidding cycles for lucrative contracts from Kentucky Fried Chicken, Chick-Fil-A, Boston Market, and more, U.S. Department of Justice antitrust prosecutor Michael Koenig told a jury in downtown Denver as opening arguments began Wednesday afternoon. It's the industry execs' second go-round in the case after a...

