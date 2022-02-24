Medtronic Can't Shake Illegal Kickback Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (February 24, 2022, 4:03 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has denied Medtronic's bid to dodge a False Claims Act suit, brought by a doctor on behalf of the federal government, that claims the medical device company paid kickbacks to physicians who recommended its Pipeline device to treat patients with brain aneurysms. U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright, II ruled on Wednesday that a lawsuit filed by Dr. Kuo Chao sufficiently pled each element of the False Claims Act to survive Medtronic's motion to dismiss. Specifically, Chao's third amended complaint survived based on his allegation that the company overpays doctors for professional services as a way to...

