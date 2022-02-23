Waymo Can Keep Driverless-Car Crash Data Secret For Now

By Hailey Konnath (February 23, 2022, 10:28 PM EST) -- Waymo LLC, the self-driving-car company, can keep certain safety data private while a California state court mulls whether that information should be permanently withheld from public disclosures, a Sacramento County Superior Court judge has ruled. Judge Shelleyanne Chang granted Tuesday an application from the autonomous-vehicle unit of Google parent company Alphabet Inc. for a preliminary injunction in its suit against the California Department of Motor Vehicles, a request that the DMV did not oppose. Judge Chang issued a temporary order granting the injunction Friday and officially adopted the ruling following a status conference, according to the case docket. Judge Chang said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS