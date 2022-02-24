Real Estate Rumors: City National, Bullfinch, Benjamin Group

By Andrew McIntyre (February 24, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- City National Bank of Florida has loaned $28.96 million to AJ Capital Partners for various pieces of land in Miami's Little River neighborhood, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The loan is for properties on Northwest Second Avenue, Northwest Second Court and Northwest 71st Street, and AJ Capital plans to partner with MVW Partners for a project there, according to the report. Real estate firm Bulfinch Cos. Inc. hopes to build an 88,000-square-foot mixed-use project in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood, the Boston Business Journal reported Thursday. The company is seeking permission to build a mix of laboratory and residential space...

