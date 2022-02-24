Bofl Investors To Settle Class Action Over Stock Drop

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 24, 2022, 9:55 PM EST) -- Investors who sued Bofl Federal Bank in 2015 have told a California federal judge that they've reached an agreement in principle to settle the class action suit over allegedly false or misleading statements the bank made about its underwriting standards and internal controls. In a Wednesday notice of settlement, the investors, who are represented by the Houston Municipal Employees Pension System, told U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel that they were finalizing the terms of an agreement that, if approved, will end their claims. The parties didn't yet offer up a specific settlement sum, nor did they include any details about the...

