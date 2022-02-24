US Sanctions Russian Banks, Tech Exports After Invasion

By Daniel Wilson (February 24, 2022, 4:00 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday announced additional sanctions and new export controls on Russia for its "premeditated attack" on Ukraine, including sanctions on its largest banks and extensive restrictions on exports of semiconductors and other high-tech equipment. Thursday's sanctions are aimed at major Russian financial institutions that account for nearly 80% of all banking assets in that country, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, adding to Tuesday's sanctions against state-owned financial institutions Vnesheconombank and Promsvyazbank. President Joe Biden said on Thursday, when announcing the sanctions, that Russian President Vladimir Putin "chose this war and now he and his country...

