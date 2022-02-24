Battle To Convert MatlinPatterson To Ch. 7 Set For April

By Rick Archer (February 24, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Thursday scheduled an April hearing for arguments by foreign litigation creditors of distressed company investment fund MatlinPatterson that the fund filed for Chapter 11 to try to dodge their claims and should be liquidated. At a brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones set April 8 as his day to hear arguments on whether MatlinPatterson's Chapter 11 case was a bad-faith attempt to forum shop overseas lawsuits and should be converted to a Chapter 7 liquidation with a court-appointed trustee to claw back tens of millions in alleged "improper transactions." The fund filed for...

