NY Judge Bats Down Tesla's 'Unclear' Request In SEC Dispute

By Jon Hill (February 24, 2022, 5:50 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday shot down requests from Tesla Inc. and CEO Elon Musk for intervention to address what they have claimed are investigative harassment and broken promises by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Tesla and Musk alleged in court filings last week that the SEC has been conducting "endless, unfounded investigations" into them while also failing to follow through on its commitments to distribute to Tesla shareholders the $40 million that the agency collected in 2018 settlements over Musk's Twitter activity. But U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, who approved those deals, said in a Thursday order...

