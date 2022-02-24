Trump's Claim Dems Coerced Twitter Faces Skeptical Judge

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 24, 2022, 10:35 PM EST) -- A California federal judge mulling Twitter's bid to toss former President Donald Trump's censorship suit expressed skepticism at a hearing Thursday of Trump's claim that Democratic government officials coerced Twitter to infringe on his First Amendment rights. After oral arguments on Twitter's motion to dismiss the suit, U.S. District Judge James Donato did not issue a ruling but asked Trump's lawyers if he tossed their complaint would they come back with a bolstered revision. The hearing got off to a rocky start for Trump's team when the judge began by underscoring that private companies such as Twitter "are not subject to...

