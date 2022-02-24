'Titanic' Actress Renews Claims In SAG-AFTRA Benefits Suit

By Beverly Banks (February 24, 2022, 8:48 PM EST) -- A Hollywood actress told a California federal judge that SAG-AFTRA failed its duty to fairly represent union members by encouraging them to support contracts that cut retiree benefits, making another attempt to plead her proposed class action claims before the court dismisses the case entirely. Frances Fisher, best known for her role as the character Rose's mother in the movie "Titanic," said in her second amended complaint Wednesday that the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists violated its fair representation duty under the National Labor Relations Act. She claims the union did so by telling members to ratify...

