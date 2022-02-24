BitMEX Founders Plead Guilty To Bank Secrecy Act Violations

By Dean Seal (February 24, 2022, 9:51 PM EST) -- Two co-founders of the offshore cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BitMEX pled guilty Thursday to violating the Bank Secrecy Act, roughly a month before they were set to stand trial in New York federal court. The U.S. Department of Justice said in an announcement that Arthur Hayes and Benjamin Delo, two of three BitMEX founders, have each agreed to pay a $10 million fine and face up to five years in prison for failing to maintain an anti-money laundering program at BitMEX. "Arthur Hayes and Benjamin Delo built a company designed to flout those obligations; they willfully failed to implement and maintain even...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS