Tribes Want Justices' Focus On Gaming, Criminal Law Powers

By Andrew Westney (February 25, 2022, 10:24 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices' recent questions about federal Indian law principles amid miscues by Justice Department attorneys showed how tribes' central concerns can get sidetracked during oral arguments, leaving advocates for tribal interests hoping the court will still find a way to back tribes' ability to pursue economic development through gambling and protect their members' safety. The high court tackled two petitions affecting tribes back-to-back on Tuesday. The first was the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo's bid to offer electronic bingo, which Texas argues it has the authority to shut down. After that came a Navajo Nation citizen's claim that he was subjected to double...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS