Wash. State Asks DC Judge To Pause Tribal 'Monopoly' Suit

By Joyce Hanson (February 25, 2022, 3:36 PM EST) -- Washington state officials have asked a D.C. federal judge to pause casino operator Maverick Gaming LLC's suit challenging Native American tribes' "monopoly" on gambling in the state while they seek a transfer of the case to the Western District of Washington. The Thursday motions to stay Maverick's suit and transfer it to Washington from the District of Columbia stem from the officials' belief that the D.C. court lacks personal jurisdiction over them, and that Maverick should have brought the case in the district because the company's allegations arise from Washington state. "Maverick's chosen forum ... does not have personal jurisdiction over...

