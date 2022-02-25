Texas Panel Nixes Class In Texas A&M Donor Fight

By Zachary Zagger (February 25, 2022, 7:19 PM EST) -- Claims by a former Texas A&M booster that the school's fundraising arm, the 12th Man Foundation, broke promises to give endowed donors the "best available" seats at Kyle Field after a $485 million renovation of the football stadium cannot be brought as a class action, a state appellate court has determined. A panel of the Ninth Court of Appeals found on Thursday that a lower court judge should not have certified the claims as a class action since each donor had negotiated separate agreements with the Texas A&M University 12th Man Foundation, an athletics fundraising arm for the university that manages...

