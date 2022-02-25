J&J Talc Unit's Ch. 11 Case Allowed To Go Forward

By Vince Sullivan (February 25, 2022, 11:07 AM EST) -- The bankrupt talc unit of Johnson & Johnson survived motions to dismiss its Chapter 11 case, with a New Jersey judge ruling Friday that the proceedings were filed in good faith and with a valid bankruptcy purpose. In an opinion, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael B. Kaplan said LTL Management LLC is trying to deal with thousands of talc injury lawsuits through a bankruptcy filing by providing an efficient forum for claimants to receive recoveries, an effort that is allowed under the bankruptcy code. "Let's be clear, the filing of a Chapter 11 case with the expressed aim of addressing the present...

