Ill. Jury Gives $3.73M To Man Hit By Construction Co. Vehicle

By Celeste Bott (February 25, 2022, 4:33 PM EST) -- A Cook County jury handed a $3.73 million award Thursday to a man injured when a vehicle owned by an Illinois construction company drifted onto the sidewalk where he was walking. After a seven-day trial in Illinois state court, jurors found Aspen Service Construction & Repair negligent and liable for the June 2018 accident in Mokena, Illinois, that left plaintiff William Lief requiring several operations. His one-count complaint was filed against the construction company and its driver, Brian Cole, in August 2018. In his suit, Lief said he was walking on a sidewalk in Mokena when an Aspen vehicle driven by Cole...

