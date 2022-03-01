How An Ex-FTC Official Is Putting Her 'Seal' On ESRB Program

By Al Barbarino (March 1, 2022, 5:11 PM EST) -- In early 2000, Stacy Feuer visited the Federal Trade Commission for what was supposed to be an informational interview. But instead she landed a job that led to more than two decades at the FTC, and now to her latest role as the head of the Privacy Certified seal program at the Entertainment Software Rating Board. Stacy Feuer "I wound up getting my job at the FTC because I walked in the door for that interview on the same day that Congress gave the agency some more money to conduct a study," Feuer said in an interview with Law360 last week....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS