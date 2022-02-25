Calif. Says Court Can 'Harmonize' Prop 22, Legislature's Role

By Craig Clough (February 25, 2022, 8:20 PM EST) -- California and an organization created by DoorDash, Lyft, Instacart and Uber urged a state appeals court Thursday to reverse a judge's rejection of a voter-approved measure classifying some app-based drivers as independent contractors, saying the measure does not conflict with the state Legislature's authority and can be "harmonized" with it. The state and the Protect App-Based Drivers & Services Coalition told the appellate court in separate briefs that Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch erred in finding Proposition 22 unconstitutional because it inhibits the lawmakers' absolute right to make decisions about workers' compensation. California defended the legality of Proposition 22,...

