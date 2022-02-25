Wis. Resort & Waterpark Co. Beats Condo Owners' Rent Suit

By Joyce Hanson (February 25, 2022, 8:13 PM EST) -- A federal judge handed a win Friday to a Wisconsin Dells resort in its bid to toss a suit by condominium owners who accused it of creating a club that unfairly offered discounted condo rentals to the general public, ruling that there was no theft by fraud. U.S. Magistrate Judge William E. Duffin granted Chula Vista Inc.'s motion for summary judgment and dismissed the proposed class action with prejudice after finding that the Chula Vista Resort & Waterpark's collection of fees from the club cannot support a conversion claim that the resort interfered with the condo owners' property rights. Judge Duffin...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS