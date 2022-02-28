FCC Probing Potential For Russian Cyberattacks

By Christopher Cole (February 28, 2022, 5:28 PM EST) -- Vulnerabilities in the internet's global routing system are the focus of a wide-ranging probe the Federal Communications Commission kicked off Monday in response to cybersecurity threats tied to Russia's war with Ukraine. The commission adopted plans for an inquiry that FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel floated three days earlier to examine risks faced by the worldwide network. Rosenworcel proposed the investigation after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned that U.S. organizations at all levels could face cyber threats as Russia seeks to counter American support for Ukraine, which has also reportedly been a target of cyberattacks. Monday's unanimous adoption of the...

