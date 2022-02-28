Hilton Head Golf Course Co. Brings Zoning Fight To 4th Circ.

By Khorri Atkinson (February 28, 2022, 8:48 PM EST) -- A South Carolina company that developed the Hilton Head National Golf Course has asked the Fourth Circuit to revive its claim that Beaufort County officials flouted their own zoning regulations and violated the company's due process right in denying its application for a mixed residential and commercial development. Scratch Golf LLC's opening brief on Friday criticized the October dismissal of its lawsuit by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel, saying he erred in finding that the amended suit failed to show that Beaufort County's official policies or customs were the moving force behind the alleged constitutional violation: the denial of the rezoning application. The...

