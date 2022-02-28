Liberty Must Contribute To $380M Nassar Fund, 7th Circ. Says

By Rachel Scharf (February 28, 2022, 3:23 PM EST) -- A Liberty Mutual unit must help fund USA Gymnastics' $380 million bankruptcy settlement with victims of former team doctor and convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar, the Seventh Circuit affirmed in a split panel opinion Friday. The Seventh Circuit affirmed that a Liberty Mutual unit must help fund USA Gymnastics' $380 million bankruptcy settlement with victims of former team doctor and convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc. had appealed a 2020 summary judgment order that it owes USA Gymnastics about $9 million for hundreds of lawsuits alleging the organization allowed Nassar to abuse athletes for years. All...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS