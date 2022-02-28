Brown Rudnick 'Radically' Blew Fee Budget, Ex-Client Says

By Andrew Strickler (February 28, 2022, 3:40 PM EST) -- Months after it sued a former corporate client over unpaid legal bills, Brown Rudnick LLP was hit Friday with counterclaims that it "radically" busted its budget for a contract arbitration, including by intentionally overstaffing the matter, doing duplicative work and having high-rate lawyers do administrative tasks. In a Friday response to the firm's $8 million suit, Christof Industries GmbH argued that the Boston-based Brown Rudnick had promised "not to elevate" costs above a $2 million hourly fee limit for handling a dispute for Christof's U.S. subsidiary, FMT US Inc. But the firm knew from the outset that it would not abide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS