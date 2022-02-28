Mindbody CEO Accused Of Early Sale Aim In Del. Trial Opener

By Jeff Montgomery (February 28, 2022, 7:40 PM EST) -- A Centerview Partners financial adviser testified Monday that software-as-a-service venture Mindbody Inc. had "more than enough" liquidity to remain independent before its allegedly conflicted $1.9 billion go-private sale to Vista Equity Partners LP in 2019, during the first day of trial in a Delaware Chancery Court stockholder damage suit. In video deposition testimony, Centerview Partners LP partner David Handler told an attorney for interests of Luxor Capital Partners LP and class members that company co-founder and CEO Richard L. Stollmeyer made clear his interest in exiting the business during private conversations in the months before Mindbody's $36.50 per-share, go-private deal with...

