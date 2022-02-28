Paul Weiss Reps KPS' $3.5B Building Materials Biz Buy

By Charlie Innis (February 28, 2022, 2:20 PM EST) -- KPS Capital Partners, guided by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, said Monday it plans to buy building products maker Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope Inc. for $3.45 billion from Irish construction materials company CRH PLC. Raquel Vargas Palmer, co-managing partner of KPS, said in the statement that the deal will bring the investment firm the largest provider of architectural hardware, glass and glazing systems in North America. "We intend to drive profitable growth by providing the company with the financial resources to invest in commercial and operational excellence," Palmer said. "We will leverage KPS' decades of manufacturing expertise to create an entrepreneurial...

