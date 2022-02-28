Koss Violated Apple Confidentiality Agreement, ICC Says

By Lauren Berg (February 28, 2022, 10:05 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. asked a California federal judge to confirm an international arbitration tribunal's award finding that headphone maker Koss Corp. violated a confidentiality agreement with Apple with its lawsuit accusing the tech giant of patent infringement over its Beats headphones and AirPods. There is no reason the court shouldn't confirm an International Chamber of Commerce's arbitration finding that Koss violated its agreement with Apple and award of $100 in nominal damages to Apple, according to the redacted petition filed Friday. "The final award is in all respects proper and there are no legitimate grounds … for [Koss] to contest or seek...

