Logistics Co. Says Baker Hughes Fight Needn't Be Arbitrated

By Max Jaeger (March 1, 2022, 2:36 PM EST) -- The New York arm of global logistics firm Kuehne & Nagel has asked a federal judge to spare it arbitration in a $1.7 million dispute with Baker Hughes Co. over cargo that was seized in Brazil a year and a half ago. Baker Hughes urged U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan to send the dispute to arbitration, per a clause in the parties' contract. But Kuehne & Nagel argued in opposition papers on Friday that the ill-fated shipment of oil-field equipment was an ad hoc undertaking not bound by the agreement. "Glaringly absent from Baker Hughes' submissions, however, are any supporting...

