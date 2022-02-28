Wedding Venue Owes $2M For Using 'Emerson' TM, Jury Says

By Jasmin Jackson (February 28, 2022, 8:20 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal jury has put a wedding venue on the hook for $2 million for infringing a same-named pottery maker's trademark and flouting the parties' licensing deal. The jury found Friday that Illinois-based venue Emerson Creek Events Inc. violated a trademark licensing agreement with Emerson Creek Pottery Inc. that permitted the use of multiple iterations of the ceramic maker's name, such as "Emerson Creek" and "Emerson Creek Events." The jury said that even after the license was revoked, the venue continued to use the registered terms, and saddled the wedding locale with the multimillion-dollar infringement judgment. The Virginia-based handmade ceramics...

