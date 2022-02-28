Ex-PE Pro Who Aided Galanis Gets Year In Tribal Bond Scam

By Pete Brush (February 28, 2022, 4:24 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Monday hit former private equity professional Devon Archer with a year in prison after a jury convicted him of assisting career con man Jason Galanis in the execution of a $60 million tribal bond scam. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams also directed Archer to make restitution of more than $43 million together with Galanis and a group of other defendants accused by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office of misappropriating proceeds from debt issued by the Wakpamni Lake Community Corp. of the Oglala Sioux Tribe in 2014. "While maintaining your innocence, you also acknowledge making serious mistakes,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS