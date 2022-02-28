Indicted Judge Can't Halt Obstruction Case At 1st Circ.

By Chris Villani (February 28, 2022, 5:41 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts state judge is not immune from charges that she let an unauthorized immigrant evade federal custody, the First Circuit ruled Monday, saying the jurist must wait until the case plays out to appeal. Judge Shelley Joseph and her court officer, Wesley MacGregor, are charged with obstruction for allegedly allowing the immigrant to leave the courthouse through the back door to avoid U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents waiting out front. They have argued that their claims of judicial immunity and alleged 10th Amendment violations should be heard by the appeals court before trial, not after. The First Circuit disagreed, even as...

