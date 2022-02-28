9th Circ. Tosses App Maker Antitrust Suit Against Meta

By Bryan Koenig (February 28, 2022, 6:48 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel refused Monday to revive app developers' antitrust claims against Facebook successor Meta, saying the social media giant had no obligation under antitrust law to explain its business decisions and the developers had no way to trace their injuries to the company. The panel's unsigned, unpublished six-page decision tossed both developers' bid for damages and for injunctive relief to unwind Facebook's "back-end integration" of WhatsApp and Instagram, whose purchases are similarly the centerpiece of ongoing government enforcement that the social media giant allegedly bought to edge out would-be competitors and maintain its personal social networking monopoly. A district...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS