ATM Antitrust Plaintiff Law Firms Seek $20M In Legal Fees

By Jack Rodgers (March 1, 2022, 3:42 PM EST) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and Mehri & Skalet PLLC have asked a D.C. federal judge for more than $20 million in fees for the more than 30,500 hours they invested in a decadelong antitrust case accusing banks of illegally setting ATM fees. In pressing for the award, the law firms cited an analysis of a 2020 report on private antitrust enforcement by the American Antitrust Institute and the University of San Francisco that found the median fee awarded for antitrust class settlements between $50 million and $99 million was 30% of the award. The...

