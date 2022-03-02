Fintech Co. Affirm Hit With Investor Suit Over 'Reckless' Tweet

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 2, 2022, 5:07 PM EST) -- Fintech company Affirm Holdings Inc. is facing an investor suit over a "reckless" tweet that allegedly mischaracterized the company's most recent quarterly results as being much more positive than the actual report would show hours later. Plaintiff Jeffrey Toole's proposed class action, filed Monday, claimed that the San Francisco-headquartered fintech's ill-timed tweet Feb. 10 "made it appear that Affirm had a highly successful quarter," which caused trading prices for Affirm shares to shoot up by nearly 10% during the trading day, bringing the price up as high as $83.57. But when the company, a so-called "buy now, pay later" lender, deleted...

