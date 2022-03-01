Reddit Can't Use Section 230 In Child Porn Suit, 9th Circ. Told

By Craig Clough (March 1, 2022, 8:05 PM EST) -- A proposed class has urged the Ninth Circuit to revive its case against Reddit that alleges Section 230 liability protections do not shield the company from allegations of profiting off child pornography, saying a district judge erred in tossing the case. The proposed class — composed of people identified only as Jane and John Does — said in its opening appellate brief that U.S. District Judge James V. Selna was wrong to dismiss the suit and misinterpreted Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which generally protects websites from being sued over content posted by their users or third parties....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS