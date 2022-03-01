Boston Marriott Says Insured Virus Losses Extended Full Year

By Eli Flesch (March 1, 2022, 8:46 PM EST) -- A Boston Marriott's covered business interruption losses tied to a COVID-19 superspreader event extended for a full year, rather than just two days, as the hotel's insurer has argued, the Marriott investor group told a California federal judge. Sunstone Hotel Investors, which operates the Marriott Boston Long Wharf, said Endurance American Specialty Co.'s claims that the business interruption period lasted only two days was belied by the facts and circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic. The investor group is seeking coverage under a $40 million insurance policy. The hotel owners are seeking a ruling that the coverage period extends at least a...

