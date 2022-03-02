Iraqi Telecom Says Freezing Order Needed In $100M Case

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 2, 2022, 5:27 PM EST) -- An Iraqi telecommunications joint venture has urged a New York federal court not to lift its attachment order against the Intercontinenal Bank of Lebanon as it pursues nearly $100 million in damages over an allegedly fraudulent loan deal, arguing that the bank has shown no willingness to pay damages voluntarily. In a brief filed Monday, Iraq Telecom contended that despite IBL Bank's insolvency and practical inability to pay, lifting the attachment order against it would give the bank an opportunity to escape its obligations to pay the telecom venture nearly $3 million after an arbitration dispute over a loan deal that ended in September. ...

