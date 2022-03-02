Insurance Software Co. Offers $11M To Settle Data Breach Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (March 2, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- Zywave Inc., a software provider for insurance companies, has agreed to pay $11 million to settle a class action alleging the companies failed to protect the personal information of over 4 million customers during a February 2021 security breach. In their bid for preliminary approval filed Monday in Texas federal court, the plaintiffs asked U.S. District Judge David C. Godbey to sign off on a deal that will see Zywave and its subsidiary Insurance Technologies Corp. cover thousands of dollars in reimbursement costs for over 4 million class members, as well as paying hundreds of dollars in cash to a subclass...

