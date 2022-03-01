7th Circ. Says Atty's Mistakes Kept Clients Out Of MDL

By Celeste Bott (March 1, 2022, 8:40 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit held Monday that a New York attorney's errors in missing key deadlines cost four of his clients the chance to join multidistrict litigation over alleged defects in Cook Medical Inc.'s vein filters, saying the consequences of some lawyers' mistakes are "inescapable." Attorney Nicholas Farnolo of Napoli Shkolnik PLLC missed both an initial filing deadline and the one-year window to seek reconsideration of the dismissal of his clients' claims, and it's not an "extraordinary case" where the clients "could not possibly have discovered the ground for doing so within one year," a three-judge panel of the appellate court said....

