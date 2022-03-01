Overvalued Airline Cost ESOP Nearly $200M, Workers Say

By Patrick Hoff (March 1, 2022, 9:29 PM EST) -- A group of employees at Western Global Airlines has filed a proposed class action in Delaware federal court accusing the cargo airline's owners of overvaluing the company when they sold shares to the employee stock ownership plan, causing the plan to lose $188 million over two months. The employees said in their complaint Monday that James and Carmit Neff, the husband and wife who founded Western Global in 2013, created an employee stock ownership plan in June 2020 to buy 37.5% of the company. The plan purchased the stake for $510 million, placing a total value on Western Global of $1.3...

