Disbarred Atty Gets 3rd Trial For LA Jail Strip Searches

By Craig Clough (March 1, 2022, 9:45 PM EST) -- A California federal judge ordered a damages trial for a disbarred attorney suing Los Angeles County over claims that she was subjected to "humiliating" strip and body cavity searches while in custody, rejecting the county's request that he find she is owed nothing. During a Monday hearing, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter scheduled the trial for December and said it would cover a damages phase for certain. He added that he would take one more look at the long-running case to decide if the trial should also be on the merits, although he said a recent Ninth Circuit ruling appeared...

